Calton & Associates Inc. Makes New $431,000 Investment in PSQ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PSQH)

Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PSQ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PSQH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 82,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000. Calton & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of PSQ at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PSQH. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in PSQ in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PSQ during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,713,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of PSQ in the third quarter valued at $1,571,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PSQ during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

Get PSQ alerts:

PSQ Stock Down 3.9 %

NYSE PSQH opened at $3.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.11. PSQ Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.66 and a 1-year high of $35.57.

PSQ Company Profile

PSQ ( NYSE:PSQH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 million. Research analysts predict that PSQ Holdings, Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

PSQ Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online marketplace through advertising and eCommerce in the United States. It operates through two segments, Marketplace and Brands segments. The PSQ platform is accessible through its mobile application and website. The company also sells diapers and wipes to mothers online under the EveryLife brand name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PSQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PSQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.