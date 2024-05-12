Calton & Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the third quarter worth about $67,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index stock opened at $38.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.73. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 52-week low of $31.47 and a 52-week high of $38.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.03.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Company Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

