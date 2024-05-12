Calton & Associates Inc. Purchases Shares of 6,402 Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,794,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $267,476,000 after acquiring an additional 616,670 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rambus in the third quarter valued at $33,306,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Rambus by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,134,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $174,893,000 after purchasing an additional 515,657 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rambus by 127.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 805,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,946,000 after buying an additional 452,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,206,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,291,000 after buying an additional 369,816 shares during the period. 88.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Rambus from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Rambus in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.75.

In other Rambus news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.17, for a total transaction of $932,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,755 shares in the company, valued at $18,946,618.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Rambus news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.17, for a total value of $932,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,946,618.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eric B. Stang sold 5,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total transaction of $307,985.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,846,432.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,492 shares of company stock worth $7,716,283 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ RMBS opened at $56.70 on Friday. Rambus Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.13 and a twelve month high of $76.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.62 and a 200 day moving average of $62.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 1.18.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

