Calton & Associates Inc. Sells 2,409 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Calton & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 78.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 651 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,409 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Watershed Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 768 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 433,026 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $227,975,000 after acquiring an additional 102,441 shares during the period. Iams Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Sonata Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,497 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $512.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $482.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $511.82. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $436.38 and a 1 year high of $554.70. The company has a market cap of $471.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.55.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $99.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.23 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.26 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 45.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $605.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $591.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $534.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $562.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $570.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total transaction of $597,581.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,306.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total transaction of $597,581.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,364 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,306.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total value of $451,127.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,977,233.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

