Calton & Associates Inc. Takes $504,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 184,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,210,000 after purchasing an additional 6,315 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 314.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 45,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 34,696 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 11.0% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 61,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 102.3% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 3,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPEM opened at $37.55 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $32.06 and a 1-year high of $37.74. The company has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.18.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.