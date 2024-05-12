Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CLMT. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a report on Monday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Stock Performance

Shares of CLMT opened at $15.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 1.75. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 52 week low of $11.91 and a 52 week high of $19.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.21 and a 200-day moving average of $15.86.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $976.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $856.71 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 325,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,220,000 after buying an additional 26,585 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 34.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 38.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 200,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,837,000 after purchasing an additional 55,370 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 36,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc acquired a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $917,000. 34.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets a diversified slate of specialty branded products and renewable fuels to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. It operates through Specialty Products and Solutions; Performance brands; Montana/Renewables; and Corporate segments.

