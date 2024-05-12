Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Can-Fite BioPharma Stock Down 2.4 %
CANF opened at $2.09 on Wednesday. Can-Fite BioPharma has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $3.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.10. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.58.
Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative net margin of 1,027.46% and a negative return on equity of 113.75%. Sell-side analysts expect that Can-Fite BioPharma will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Can-Fite BioPharma
About Can-Fite BioPharma
Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Can-Fite BioPharma
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- What is a Dividend King?
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for Can-Fite BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Can-Fite BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.