Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Can-Fite BioPharma Stock Down 2.4 %

CANF opened at $2.09 on Wednesday. Can-Fite BioPharma has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $3.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.10. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.58.

Get Can-Fite BioPharma alerts:

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative net margin of 1,027.46% and a negative return on equity of 113.75%. Sell-side analysts expect that Can-Fite BioPharma will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Can-Fite BioPharma

About Can-Fite BioPharma

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Can-Fite BioPharma stock. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. ( NYSE:CANF Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 20,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.57% of Can-Fite BioPharma as of its most recent SEC filing. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Can-Fite BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Can-Fite BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.