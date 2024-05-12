Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Price Target to $11.00

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $17.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

NVRO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Nevro from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Nevro from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Nevro from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Nevro from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Nevro from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nevro presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of NYSE:NVRO opened at $9.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.38, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $359.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.15. Nevro has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $28.89.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.32. Nevro had a negative net margin of 19.17% and a negative return on equity of 27.48%. The business had revenue of $101.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.98) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Nevro will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVRO. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Nevro by 83.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,970 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 4,547 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Nevro by 22.9% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 11,017 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Nevro by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Nevro in the third quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, engages in the provision of products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company provides HFX spinal cord stimulation (SCS) platform, which includes the Senza SCS implantable pulse generator (IPG) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic back and leg pain through paresthesia-free 10 kHz therapy, as well as offers Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS IPG systems.

