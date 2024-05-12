Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Price Target to $40.00

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. KeyCorp cut DoubleVerify from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised DoubleVerify from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Macquarie upgraded DoubleVerify from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DoubleVerify presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $35.05.

DoubleVerify Price Performance

DV stock opened at $18.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.11. DoubleVerify has a fifty-two week low of $17.74 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.16 and a 200-day moving average of $34.11.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $140.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that DoubleVerify will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at DoubleVerify

In other news, insider Julie Eddleman sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total transaction of $27,270.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 137,668 shares in the company, valued at $4,171,340.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Julie Eddleman sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total transaction of $27,270.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,171,340.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 5,364 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $175,939.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,431 shares of company stock worth $3,070,904 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoubleVerify

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DV. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the 4th quarter valued at $962,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in DoubleVerify by 40.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,388,000 after purchasing an additional 55,322 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in DoubleVerify by 135.8% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 58,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after buying an additional 33,499 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in DoubleVerify by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 222,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,178,000 after buying an additional 44,106 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,590,000. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

