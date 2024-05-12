Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $68.40

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $68.40 and traded as high as $78.39. Canadian Natural Resources shares last traded at $76.49, with a volume of 2,414,944 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Desjardins cut shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CNQ

Canadian Natural Resources Trading Down 1.3 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.48. The stock has a market cap of $82.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources are scheduled to split on Tuesday, June 11th. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, June 11th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, June 11th.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $7.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 20.58%. As a group, analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.777 per share. This represents a $3.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 61.55%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian Natural Resources

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 117.8% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 453 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.