Canoe Financial LP Acquires 10,454,383 Shares of Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT)

Canoe Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT – Free Report) by 105.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,393,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,454,383 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP owned approximately 16.45% of Enerflex worth $95,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. NewGen Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Enerflex by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. NewGen Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,186,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,210,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its stake in Enerflex by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 207,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 83,700 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in Enerflex by 136.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 308,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 177,900 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Enerflex by 25.1% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,063,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,109,000 after purchasing an additional 213,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of Enerflex by 80.7% in the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 21,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 9,784 shares in the last quarter. 46.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Enerflex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Enerflex Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of EFXT stock opened at $4.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.11. Enerflex Ltd. has a one year low of $3.94 and a one year high of $8.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.16). Enerflex had a negative return on equity of 2.42% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $574.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.70 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enerflex Ltd. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Enerflex Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.87%.

About Enerflex

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

