Canoe Financial LP Acquires 1,341,570 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Canoe Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 56.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,731,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,341,570 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for approximately 0.5% of Canoe Financial LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Canoe Financial LP’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $183,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 7.0% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 57,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,282,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 314,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,832,000 after purchasing an additional 15,182 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 11.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 241,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,853,000 after buying an additional 24,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 55,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 6,393 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WFC shares. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price target (up from $57.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Compass Point restated a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $61.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.99.

NYSE:WFC opened at $61.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $215.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.18. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $37.18 and a twelve month high of $61.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.19 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 29.23%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

