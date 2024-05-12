Canoe Financial LP Boosts Stock Position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Canoe Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,379 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,130 shares during the quarter. Canoe Financial LP owned 0.08% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $5,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 697 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC bought a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter worth $227,000. 77.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DSGX. Stephens raised their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.44.

Shares of DSGX opened at $97.37 on Friday. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a one year low of $69.59 and a one year high of $98.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.15. The stock has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.66 and a beta of 0.91.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $148.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.62 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

