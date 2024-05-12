Canoe Financial LP Buys Shares of 266,000 Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Canoe Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 266,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,580,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 3.3% during the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 3,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 13.0% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 186,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,375,000 after buying an additional 21,464 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the third quarter valued at $874,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $156.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $105.66 and a 52 week high of $184.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $164.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.64. Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The firm had revenue of $31.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.27 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 18.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VLO. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $130.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on Valero Energy from $179.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Valero Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Valero Energy from $161.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.40.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

