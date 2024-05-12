Canoe Financial LP Has $1.21 Billion Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Canoe Financial LP raised its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 80,631.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,460,611 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,419,164 shares during the quarter. Enbridge comprises 3.0% of Canoe Financial LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Canoe Financial LP owned approximately 1.57% of Enbridge worth $1,205,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ENB. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI raised its holdings in Enbridge by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 237,945 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,571,000 after purchasing an additional 4,393 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth $2,186,000. 54.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.20.

Enbridge Price Performance

ENB stock opened at $37.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $80.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.09. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.03 and a 1 year high of $39.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.97%. Equities analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.677 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.16%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 138.07%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Articles

