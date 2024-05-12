Canoe Financial LP Has $105.02 Million Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Canoe Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 35.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,449,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 378,888 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International accounts for 0.3% of Canoe Financial LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Canoe Financial LP’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $105,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

MDLZ opened at $71.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.75 and a 12-month high of $78.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.96 and a 200-day moving average of $71.14. The stock has a market cap of $95.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MDLZ. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Mondelez International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.75.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

