Canoe Financial LP Has $2.09 Million Stock Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Canoe Financial LP lessened its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,211 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Canoe Financial LP’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $2,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on SU shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com cut Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Suncor Energy stock opened at $40.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.11. Suncor Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.59 and a twelve month high of $40.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.47 and its 200 day moving average is $34.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.13. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 15.38%. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

Suncor Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.86%.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

