Canoe Financial LP Has $398.05 Million Stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Canoe Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 158.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 844,122 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 517,116 shares during the period. Elevance Health makes up approximately 1.0% of Canoe Financial LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Canoe Financial LP owned approximately 0.36% of Elevance Health worth $398,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 1.4% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,261,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,750,000 after purchasing an additional 58,013 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,087,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,132,000 after buying an additional 27,986 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Elevance Health by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,784,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,521,000 after buying an additional 46,322 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,416,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,175,000 after buying an additional 57,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,379,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,884,000 after acquiring an additional 160,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total value of $7,531,605.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,791,460.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE ELV opened at $539.18 on Friday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $412.00 and a 1-year high of $543.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $516.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $491.50. The company has a market cap of $125.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.79.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.54 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $42.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.49 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ELV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $580.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on Elevance Health from $584.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Elevance Health from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $587.42.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

