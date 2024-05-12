Canoe Financial LP Increases Stock Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Canoe Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTRFree Report) by 954.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 800,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 724,555 shares during the quarter. Canoe Financial LP owned approximately 0.16% of Nutrien worth $45,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 904.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Nutrien during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Nutrien in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nutrien in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTR opened at $58.17 on Friday. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52-week low of $47.90 and a 52-week high of $69.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a PE ratio of 34.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.68 and a 200 day moving average of $53.68.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTRGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 126.32%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NTR. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Nutrien from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Nutrien in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.84.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

