Canoe Financial LP Purchases 136,495 Shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Canoe Financial LP grew its position in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Free Report) by 218.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 199,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,495 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP’s holdings in Fortis were worth $8,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Fortis by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,421,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $737,804,000 after acquiring an additional 353,112 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Fortis by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,664,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $481,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,939 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fortis by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,080,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $332,583,000 after purchasing an additional 561,176 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in Fortis by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,724,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $292,877,000 after purchasing an additional 306,228 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Fortis by 5.0% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,026,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $266,901,000 after purchasing an additional 334,623 shares during the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortis Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Fortis stock opened at $41.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.98. Fortis Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.30 and a 52-week high of $46.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.43.

Fortis Increases Dividend

Fortis ( NYSE:FTS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 7.02%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Fortis Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.4382 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This is an increase from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Fortis’s payout ratio is currently 75.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.13.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

