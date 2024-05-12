Canoe Financial LP Raises Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Canoe Financial LP increased its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 95.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,762,629 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 859,134 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for 0.3% of Canoe Financial LP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Canoe Financial LP owned approximately 0.14% of CVS Health worth $139,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 43,213 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after purchasing an additional 18,385 shares during the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC now owns 50,488 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 2.3% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.6% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 19,355 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $55.82 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $53.70 and a 12-month high of $83.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.56.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.38). CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $88.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were issued a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 46.75%.

In other news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $2,267,947.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,765 shares in the company, valued at $3,059,916.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $2,267,947.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,059,916.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.88 per share, with a total value of $53,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,424.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on CVS Health from $76.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down previously from $87.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.75.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

