Canoe Financial LP Sells 11,026 Shares of ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS)

Canoe Financial LP reduced its stake in ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 699,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,026 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP owned approximately 0.71% of ATS worth $30,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of ATS by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in ATS by 4,342.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in ATS during the third quarter worth about $234,000. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in ATS by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of ATS in the 3rd quarter valued at $321,000. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ATS in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE:ATS opened at $33.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.91. ATS Co. has a 12-month low of $29.78 and a 12-month high of $48.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

ATS (NYSE:ATS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $552.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.95 million. ATS had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 5.89%. Analysts predict that ATS Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

ATS Company Profile

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

