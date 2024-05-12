Canoe Financial LP Sells 55,858 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Canoe Financial LP lessened its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,910,610 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 55,858 shares during the quarter. Restaurant Brands International comprises about 0.4% of Canoe Financial LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Canoe Financial LP owned 0.61% of Restaurant Brands International worth $149,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 179,931 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,127,000 after purchasing an additional 59,627 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter worth about $3,703,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 248,359.5% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 91,930 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,182,000 after purchasing an additional 91,893 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,619,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,781,047 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $784,853,000 after purchasing an additional 203,594 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on QSR. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.56.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:QSR opened at $73.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.08. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a one year low of $61.77 and a one year high of $83.29. The firm has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.92.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 17.17%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is presently 59.79%.

Insider Activity at Restaurant Brands International

In other Restaurant Brands International news, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 36,371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total transaction of $2,773,652.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 471,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,975,349.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 36,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total transaction of $2,773,652.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 471,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,975,349.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 14,565 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total transaction of $1,110,726.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,863 shares in the company, valued at $4,260,112.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 634,933 shares of company stock valued at $47,972,876 over the last ninety days. 1.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Featured Articles

