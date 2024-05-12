Canoe Financial LP Trims Stock Holdings in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Canoe Financial LP lowered its stake in shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) by 96.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 144,755 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP’s holdings in Ashland were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ashland by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Ashland by 4.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Ashland by 13.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Ashland by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Ashland by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 93.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ashland alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ASH. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Ashland from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ashland from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Ashland from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TheStreet raised Ashland from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ashland from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.44.

Ashland Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ASH opened at $98.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.01 and its 200 day moving average is $87.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.92. Ashland Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.82 and a 1-year high of $99.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $575.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.64 million. Ashland had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ashland Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ashland Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 1st will be paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This is an increase from Ashland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Ashland’s payout ratio is currently 40.85%.

Ashland Profile

(Free Report)

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.