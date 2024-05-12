Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) Issues Earnings Results

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $67.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.57 million. Cantaloupe had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 7.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Cantaloupe updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Cantaloupe Trading Up 15.2 %

NASDAQ:CTLP opened at $6.74 on Friday. Cantaloupe has a 12-month low of $5.74 and a 12-month high of $8.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $490.67 million, a P/E ratio of 42.13 and a beta of 1.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTLP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Cantaloupe in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cantaloupe in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cantaloupe

In other news, major shareholder Hudson Executive Capital Lp sold 90,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total transaction of $570,666.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,270,694 shares in the company, valued at $58,405,372.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Hudson Executive Capital Lp sold 90,582 shares of Cantaloupe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total transaction of $570,666.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,270,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,405,372.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ravi Venkatesan acquired 7,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $49,981.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,658 shares in the company, valued at $829,844.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cantaloupe

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides ePort, an integrated payment device that is deployed in self-service, unattended market applications, such as vending, micro-markets, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and others, which facilitates digital payments; and integrated software services for payment or asset tracking devices.

