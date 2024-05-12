Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $16.05

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.05 and traded as high as $16.35. Capital Product Partners shares last traded at $16.28, with a volume of 15,039 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on CPLP shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Capital Product Partners from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Capital Product Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Capital Product Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital Product Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.67.

Get Capital Product Partners alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Capital Product Partners

Capital Product Partners Trading Up 0.9 %

Capital Product Partners Announces Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.07. The company has a market cap of $335.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.20%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital Product Partners

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Capital Product Partners stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 187,697 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 28,596 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.91% of Capital Product Partners worth $3,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Capital Product Partners

(Get Free Report)

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. The company's vessels provide a range of cargoes, including liquefied natural gas, containerized goods, and dry bulk cargo under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time charters.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Product Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Product Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.