Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CDLX has been the subject of several other research reports. Craig Hallum raised Cardlytics from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Cardlytics from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

Cardlytics Stock Performance

Shares of Cardlytics stock opened at $8.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.54 and a 200-day moving average of $9.69. Cardlytics has a 1-year low of $4.94 and a 1-year high of $20.52.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 25.36% and a negative net margin of 55.23%. The business had revenue of $89.17 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity at Cardlytics

In other news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin purchased 311,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.71 per share, for a total transaction of $4,273,612.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,673,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,786,097.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin bought 311,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.71 per share, with a total value of $4,273,612.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,673,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,786,097.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Amit Gupta sold 23,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total transaction of $278,884.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 122,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,071.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,306 shares of company stock worth $455,203 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cardlytics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cardlytics by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,011,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,193,000 after purchasing an additional 231,303 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cardlytics in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,258,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Cardlytics by 538.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 803,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,253,000 after buying an additional 677,354 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 424,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,998,000 after buying an additional 91,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 600.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 11,572 shares during the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

Further Reading

