CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Issues Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.290-0.340 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $202.0 million-$222.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $224.5 million. CarGurus also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.29-0.34 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on CARG. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on CarGurus from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on CarGurus from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on CarGurus from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS Group lifted their price target on CarGurus from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CarGurus from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $25.36.

Get CarGurus alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CarGurus

CarGurus Trading Up 8.7 %

NASDAQ:CARG traded up $1.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.22. 1,955,920 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 713,974. CarGurus has a fifty-two week low of $16.70 and a fifty-two week high of $24.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.50, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.35.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $223.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.05 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 8.44%. CarGurus’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CarGurus will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at CarGurus

In related news, insider Andrea Lee Eldridge sold 22,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $494,782.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 117,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,598,770.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Andrea Lee Eldridge sold 22,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $494,782.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 117,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,598,770.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 17,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total value of $392,582.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 564,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,545,611.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,793 shares of company stock worth $2,523,342 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

About CarGurus

(Get Free Report)

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.