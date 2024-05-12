CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Issues Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.290-0.340 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $202.0 million-$222.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $224.5 million. CarGurus also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.29-0.34 EPS.

CarGurus Stock Performance

CarGurus stock traded up $1.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.22. 1,955,920 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 713,974. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.80 and its 200 day moving average is $22.35. CarGurus has a 52-week low of $16.70 and a 52-week high of $24.76.

Get CarGurus alerts:

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $223.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.05 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CarGurus will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of CarGurus from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of CarGurus from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of CarGurus from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $25.36.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CarGurus

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Samuel Zales sold 17,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $378,448.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 548,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,756,259.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other CarGurus news, insider Andrea Lee Eldridge sold 22,358 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $494,782.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,598,770.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 17,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $378,448.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 548,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,756,259.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,793 shares of company stock valued at $2,523,342 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.