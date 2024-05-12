Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Stock Holdings Lessened by Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,197 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 85 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 28.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 196 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 89.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Carlisle Companies from $412.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $455.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Carlisle Companies from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Carlisle Companies from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $416.00.

Insider Transactions at Carlisle Companies

In other news, CAO Stephen Aldrich sold 1,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.50, for a total value of $435,262.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,624 shares in the company, valued at $645,540. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Carlisle Companies news, CAO Stephen Aldrich sold 1,095 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.50, for a total transaction of $435,262.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,624 shares in the company, valued at $645,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO D Christian Koch sold 6,454 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.53, for a total transaction of $2,242,958.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,114,169.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,586 shares of company stock worth $3,504,388. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Carlisle Companies stock opened at $416.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $382.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $330.83. The company has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $205.10 and a 1 year high of $420.60.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.98. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.06 million. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 30.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 19.51 EPS for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 19.71%.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

