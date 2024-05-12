Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Carver Bancorp Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ CARV opened at $1.67 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.70. Carver Bancorp has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $4.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Institutional Trading of Carver Bancorp

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Carver Bancorp stock. American Express Co acquired a new position in shares of Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 134,905 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000. Carver Bancorp comprises 0.0% of American Express Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. American Express Co owned approximately 2.74% of Carver Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing. 18.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carver Bancorp Company Profile

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

