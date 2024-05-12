Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 731 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $15,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 7.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 13,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,026,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.2% during the third quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 225,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,879,000 after purchasing an additional 27,111 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 6,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alley Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,738,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Eli Lilly and Company stock traded down $11.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $760.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,082,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,926,412. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $419.80 and a 52 week high of $800.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $761.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $677.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $722.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LLY. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $885.00 target price (up previously from $815.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,001.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $757.95.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.