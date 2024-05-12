Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,705 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $9,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,848,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,343,593,000 after buying an additional 3,765,550 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,998,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,595,611,000 after acquiring an additional 64,537 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7,295.0% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,713,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,519,758,000 after acquiring an additional 5,636,327 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,045,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,076,068,000 after purchasing an additional 57,011 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,883,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $874,180,000 after purchasing an additional 22,908 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

IWF traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $336.67. 710,303 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,346,374. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $331.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $311.84. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $246.86 and a 1-year high of $340.83.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

