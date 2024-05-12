Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 5,553.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,571 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,871 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.06% of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $1,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CALF. Bison Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 18,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. GPM Growth Investors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 37,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 40,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 6,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,419,904 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.17.

About Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

