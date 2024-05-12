Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 1,171 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $6,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 157.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 29,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 17,955 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $250,000. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $993,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 10,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHD stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,044,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,523,507. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.77. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $66.67 and a 12 month high of $80.82. The company has a market cap of $55.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.77.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

