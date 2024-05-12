Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 1,610 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 354,627 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $12,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Patten Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 23,899 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 2.9% during the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,476 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 2.6% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 11,753 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 12,263 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 20.8% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on WMB. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, April 18th. US Capital Advisors lowered Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Debbie L. Pickle sold 38,200 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $1,513,102.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,392,840.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Williams Companies Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:WMB traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.64. 4,673,741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,500,967. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $28.27 and a one year high of $39.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.14. The company has a market cap of $48.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 27.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 79.83%.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

