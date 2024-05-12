Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 111,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,018 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $10,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,285,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,987,000 after buying an additional 2,719,637 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,314,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158,175 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 5,460,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,208 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 12.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,121,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,150,000 after acquiring an additional 350,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,625,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,143,000 after purchasing an additional 118,416 shares during the period. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.79. 2,014,391 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,676,950. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.43. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $85.28 and a 12-month high of $95.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2823 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

