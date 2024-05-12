Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Grows Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,178 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $10,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1,666.7% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 704 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 3,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.06. 12,096,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,095,990. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.64. The company has a market cap of $194.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.87. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.70 and a 12-month high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 3rd. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.63%.

In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $697,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 328,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,424,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $697,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 328,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,424,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $124,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 58,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,906,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,441 shares of company stock worth $972,080 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.53.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

