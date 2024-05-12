Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Grows Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,128 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rossmore Private Capital grew its holdings in Danaher by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 5,923 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Danaher by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 457,536 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $105,846,000 after acquiring an additional 52,919 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 21,495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,973,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Danaher news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.58, for a total value of $172,454.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 116,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,304,483.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Danaher news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.58, for a total transaction of $172,454.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 116,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,304,483.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,433 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.46, for a total transaction of $5,618,569.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,412 shares in the company, valued at $22,644,589.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,984 shares of company stock worth $25,997,094 in the last ninety days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Price Performance

NYSE:DHR traded up $1.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $253.38. 1,520,786 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,798,414. The company has a market capitalization of $187.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $182.09 and a one year high of $259.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $248.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.77.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.20. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 16.78%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on DHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $254.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $259.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.31.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

