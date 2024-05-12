Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Grows Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $2,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 6.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,119,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $754,838,000 after buying an additional 639,246 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,245,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $391,295,000 after purchasing an additional 104,141 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 1.3% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,266,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,447,000 after purchasing an additional 16,293 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 995,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,602,000 after purchasing an additional 20,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 900,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,339,000 after purchasing an additional 101,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Insider Activity at DuPont de Nemours

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total transaction of $171,371.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,733.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total transaction of $171,371.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,733.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $104,883.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,012 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,559.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,193 shares of company stock worth $1,726,655. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America lowered DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

DD traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.76. 1,898,418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,440,296. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.61. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.14 and a 1 year high of $79.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.39.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 185.37%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.