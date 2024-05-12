Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Grows Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 227,578 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,847 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.69% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $16,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDYV. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 3,323 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 410,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,639,000 after purchasing an additional 33,741 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $655,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $251,000.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of MDYV stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $74.81. 98,637 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,288. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.78. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $59.67 and a 52 week high of $76.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.11.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.