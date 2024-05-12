Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $10,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.42.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CP traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.93. 2,200,230 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,374,577. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.49. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a twelve month low of $68.92 and a twelve month high of $91.58. The company has a market cap of $77.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.96.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 28.27%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.95%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.