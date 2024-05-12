Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,264 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Windsor Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Renaissance Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 6,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Altrius Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Chevron by 2.1% in the third quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 21,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Chevron from $156.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Barclays initiated coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 price target for the company. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $410,389.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,167. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total value of $448,252.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,184.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $410,389.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,167. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,247 shares of company stock valued at $2,154,164. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of CVX traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $165.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,490,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,710,711. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.11. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $139.62 and a 1-year high of $171.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. Chevron had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.98%.

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.