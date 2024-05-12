Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $13.47 Million Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 93,139 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $13,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 95.0% during the fourth quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total value of $542,070.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,987,516.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $1,466,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,466,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total value of $542,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 66,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,987,516.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,416 shares of company stock valued at $9,804,298 over the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded up $1.54 on Friday, reaching $182.08. 4,702,542 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,603,319. The company has a 50 day moving average of $169.95 and a 200 day moving average of $149.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.98. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.47 and a 52 week high of $184.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 43.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on QCOM shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.48.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

