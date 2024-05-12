Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $2.14 Million Stock Position in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Free Report) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 77,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,468 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $2,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in Clearway Energy during the third quarter worth $2,100,000. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 163.6% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 136,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after buying an additional 84,402 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Clearway Energy by 4,800.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 78,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 77,241 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in Clearway Energy by 94.6% during the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 149,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,114,000 after acquiring an additional 72,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Clearway Energy by 12.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 618,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,081,000 after acquiring an additional 70,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CWEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Clearway Energy from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Marathon Capitl reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Clearway Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Clearway Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Clearway Energy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.33.

Clearway Energy Price Performance

Shares of CWEN traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,347,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,094. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $18.59 and a one year high of $31.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.00 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.83.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.25. Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $263.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.26 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Clearway Energy’s payout ratio is presently 243.94%.

Insider Transactions at Clearway Energy

In other news, Director Se Totalenergies bought 196,964 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $4,502,597.04. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 295,235 shares in the company, valued at $6,749,072.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional and Renewables segments. It has approximately 6,000 net MW of installed wind, solar, and energy generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas-fired generation facilities.

Featured Articles

