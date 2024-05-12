Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $2.33 Million Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,776 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 15,039.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,075,569 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,010,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061,859 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,452,271 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,654,602,000 after buying an additional 1,573,978 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 142.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 667,597 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $252,085,000 after buying an additional 392,427 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 171.4% during the fourth quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 475,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $231,258,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the third quarter valued at approximately $99,219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,361 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.54, for a total transaction of $10,126,825.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,443.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,361 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.54, for a total transaction of $10,126,825.94. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,443.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 3,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,203,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,039 shares of company stock worth $46,401,083. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NFLX traded down $1.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $610.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,653,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,652,068. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $603.12 and a 200 day moving average of $534.98. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $329.61 and a one year high of $639.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.28 billion, a PE ratio of 42.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie lifted their target price on Netflix from $595.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. CICC Research assumed coverage on Netflix in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $725.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $631.15.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

