Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $2.97 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,359 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 120,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,429,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 280,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,543,000 after acquiring an additional 5,298 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,101,000. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 27,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 16,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BND traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.38. 5,562,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,743,167. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $67.99 and a twelve month high of $74.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.69 and a 200 day moving average of $71.83.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.2138 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

