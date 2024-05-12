Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $27.31 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 182,699 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,928 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $27,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Avion Wealth grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Albion Financial Group UT raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 198.3% during the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $161.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,308,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,362,031. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $131.42 and a 52 week high of $163.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.95.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

