Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $3.25 Million Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $3,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Choreo LLC lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 163.5% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 6,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 4,306 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,315,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,801,000 after purchasing an additional 36,599 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,112,000. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $815,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 268,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,500,000 after acquiring an additional 34,054 shares during the last quarter. 56.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total transaction of $604,933.62. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,426,472.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total transaction of $604,933.62. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,472.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 7,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $782,792.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,642,656.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,444 shares of company stock valued at $3,820,597. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Prudential Financial stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $118.83. 1,427,130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,453,159. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.87 and a 12-month high of $119.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $113.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.16. The stock has a market cap of $42.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.35.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.04). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $15.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.44%.

PRU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.08.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

