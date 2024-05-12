Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $8.94 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 38.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 179,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,878 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $8,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEPQ. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $348,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 36,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 8,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 97.3% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:JEPQ traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.48. 1,756,547 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,737,193. The stock has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $44.95 and a 12 month high of $54.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.13 and a 200 day moving average of $51.17.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.4311 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $5.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

